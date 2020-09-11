HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Content > Channel 7 Moves To Tear Up $450m Cricket Deal

Channel 7 Moves To Tear Up $450m Cricket Deal

By | 11 Sep 2020
Channel 7 has moved to pull out of its broadcasting deal with Cricket Australia, leaving the future of Australian free-to-air cricket in the balance.

The network, which scooped up the free-to-air broadcasting rights from Nine in 2018, is furious about the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season lacking international stars, according to reports in Sydney’s Daily Telegraph. Seven has notified Cricket Australia that it will not make the next $25 million payment on the contract, which is worth $450 million and set to run for another four years.

A spokesperson told media that the cricket governing body is working to find a resolution to the situation.

“Cricket Australia remains in ongoing discussions with the Seven Network about delivering a compelling summer of cricket.

“CA is committed to fulfilling its contractual obligations to all its partners this season,” the spokesperson said.

Channel 7 has objected to Cricket Australia’s fixture calendar, which would put the Big Bash League up against big overseas events that will be shown only on Foxtel, depriving the league of talent.

