MSI whose PC’s and gaming machines are widely sold at JB Fi is set to push boundaries at CES 2023 with the launch of new 4K display machines that could well have the best gaming display technology in the world today.

The Taiwanese Company MSI has an exclusive partnership with AUO and its AmLED display tech, which means that their new MSI Titan GT77 HX which is currently being rolled out in Australia is the first with this cutting-edge display technology.

Taking on the likes of Acer with their Predator and Dells Alienware, the Titan GT77 HX is a top end gaming PC with a mini-LED 4K 144Hz display, and if that is not enough you only have to look at the spec sheet to see some cutting-edge PC technology under the keyboard.

Also, If a 4K mini-LED laptop display at 144Hz isn’t enough, MSI has also managed to obtain VESA DisplayHDR 1,000 certification.

That means it can reach 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

The MSI machine will also come with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, which is on the level of screens like the Alienware 34 QD-OLED, and in a laptop at that.

How MSI has achieved these insane specs is down to the exclusive use of AmLED Adaptive Control Technology that allows the GT77 Titan to outperform all other gaming PCs in the market.

This is a form of local dimming that allows the display to dynamically adjust to images on-screen in real time.

In total, the GT77 Titan includes 1,008 local dimming zones, which is close to high-end monitors like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8.

HDR performance could be off the charts, but MSI didn’t forget about colour claims Digital Trends.

The company says the laptop covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour space, and it’s verified by MSI’s True Colour certification. That means it’s examined before assembly to ensure colour accuracy.

The Titan GT77 is set to house top end processing from Intel and Nvidia.

We also expect MSI OverBoost, which supplies the GPU and CPU with up to 250 watts of power, as well as a multiplexer (MUX) switch on board, allowing you to swap to only discrete graphics for full power, or only to integrated graphics for increased battery life.

There will also be mechanical keyboard that MSI co-developed with Cherry, as well as MSI’s Mystic Light bar at the back of the machine, which you can control with SteelSeries’ GG software (along with the keyboard).