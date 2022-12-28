It appears that foldable smartphones were the hot product to buy during the recent holiday buying season, with global shipments surging 63% with Samsung snaring the lions share

According to industry tracker Counterpoint Research Samsung and Motorola captured the lion’s share of the business Samsung with their Galaxy Flip and Fold and Motorola to a lesser degree with their new Razr.

Global shipments of foldable smartphones shot up more than 60 percent in the third quarter despite stagnant demand for traditional smartphones.

From July to September, foldable smartphone shipments worldwide surged about 63 percent on-year to 6.08 million units.

Although the global smartphone market posted stagnant sales, foldable items accounted for 2 percent of the total smartphone sales during the cited period, up from last year’s 1.1 percent, the report showed.

Counterpoint claim the phenomenon was largely due to robust demand for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone.

The foldable device’s shipment jumped over 60 percent through the cited period.

While Samsung has been a dominant leader in the world’s foldable smartphone market, the likes of Motorola the Lenovo owned smartphone Company is looking to be a serious contender in 2023 with a less expensive model.

Currently Samsung who have a dominant position in the foldable market are taking margin as they have little competition.

In Australia none of the Chinese brands have launched a foldable smartphone.