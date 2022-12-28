HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Despite The Launch Of Matter Smart Home Market Faces Decline

Despite The Launch Of Matter Smart Home Market Faces Decline

By | 28 Dec 2022

Despite the launch of Matter, the new home technology management platform, leading research Company IDC, is forecasting worsening macroeconomic conditions in the smart home device market.

Formerly called Project CHIP (Connected Home over IP), the new Matter open source interoperability standard was supposed to be a driver for upgrades in the smart home market.

Some of the biggest tech names have signed on, including Amazon, Apple, and Google, which they claim will result in seamless integration in the future.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker. Worldwide shipments of smart home devices are now expected to decline 2.6% in 2023 to 874 million units with smart speakers and video entertainment devices such as TV and streaming devices facing the brunt of the decline.

“Shipments of smart home devices have been impacted significantly by ongoing supply chain disruptions,” said Adam Wright, senior research manager, Smart Home and Office Devices. “Moreover, we’re witnessing downward pressure on demand in 2022 as inflation continues to squeeze consumers’ wallets. Looking ahead, we expect volatility will continue to inhibit the market’s growth in 2023 and beyond.”

Though the global market is forecast to return to growth in 2023, it will remain relatively low at 4.6% with most of the growth coming from emerging markets as well as China.
“Though smart speakers arguably helped launch the smart home category, the shine of these products has largely worn off for consumers in developed markets such as Australia with shipments expected to decline in the long run,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

“Smart speakers will now rely on emerging markets and places like Europe where language and lack of services have been a barrier to adoption in the past.”

Among the other form factors, home monitoring/security products such as cameras, doorbells, or door locks, as well as smart lighting and video entertainment products will account for the largest share and experience the highest growth rates within the smart home market.


181231

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Story About Samsung Galaxy Fold, Written By ChatGPT
Samsung Scales Back Mid Range Smartphones By Up To 70%
Matter Support Added To Google Nest Devices
Amazon Still Betting Big On Alexa, Despite Staff Cull
Apple Brings New Whiteboard App With IOS Update
https://www.channelnews.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/CES-2023-Sound-United-300x600-1.jpg
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Kogan Gets Into The Furniture Business As CE Profits Disapear
Latest News
/
December 28, 2022
/
Story About Samsung Galaxy Fold, Written By ChatGPT
Latest News
/
December 28, 2022
/
Foldable Smartphones Surge, Samsung Takes Lions Share
Latest News
/
December 28, 2022
/
CES 2023, MSI To Reveal Some Insane Speced 4K Gaming Machines
Latest News
/
December 28, 2022
/
Motorola Does A Lasarus, Now A Real Threat To Samsung
Latest News
/
December 27, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Kogan Gets Into The Furniture Business As CE Profits Disapear
Latest News
/
December 28, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Struggling online shopping site Kogan.com has snapped up online furniture site Brosa that was under administration for $1.5M, the move...
Read More