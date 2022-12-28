Despite the launch of Matter, the new home technology management platform, leading research Company IDC, is forecasting worsening macroeconomic conditions in the smart home device market.

Formerly called Project CHIP (Connected Home over IP), the new Matter open source interoperability standard was supposed to be a driver for upgrades in the smart home market.

Some of the biggest tech names have signed on, including Amazon, Apple, and Google, which they claim will result in seamless integration in the future.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker. Worldwide shipments of smart home devices are now expected to decline 2.6% in 2023 to 874 million units with smart speakers and video entertainment devices such as TV and streaming devices facing the brunt of the decline.

“Shipments of smart home devices have been impacted significantly by ongoing supply chain disruptions,” said Adam Wright, senior research manager, Smart Home and Office Devices. “Moreover, we’re witnessing downward pressure on demand in 2022 as inflation continues to squeeze consumers’ wallets. Looking ahead, we expect volatility will continue to inhibit the market’s growth in 2023 and beyond.”

Though the global market is forecast to return to growth in 2023, it will remain relatively low at 4.6% with most of the growth coming from emerging markets as well as China.

“Though smart speakers arguably helped launch the smart home category, the shine of these products has largely worn off for consumers in developed markets such as Australia with shipments expected to decline in the long run,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

“Smart speakers will now rely on emerging markets and places like Europe where language and lack of services have been a barrier to adoption in the past.”

Among the other form factors, home monitoring/security products such as cameras, doorbells, or door locks, as well as smart lighting and video entertainment products will account for the largest share and experience the highest growth rates within the smart home market.