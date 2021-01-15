CES 2021 was an extraordinarily different event from previous years.

It was completely virtual, with tech companies scrambling to get their latest and greatest gear out into the inboxes of journalists without physical product launches.

But that does not mean there wasn’t a plethora of incredible, innovative tech showcased at CES this year.

From Mini-LED and QLED TVS from the likes of LG, Samsung and TCL to rollable smartphones and hygienic face masks and fridges, Channel News looks at the best gear to come out of CES 2021.

LG Rollable Phone

LG debuted a rollable tablet/smartphone prototype with a sliding display. The concept phone is part of the company’s ‘Explorer Project’ which was behind the release of the rotating LG Wing smartphone.

Insiders claim the device could grow to as large as 7.4 inches in tablet mode with a resolution of 2428 x 1080. It’s also tipped to have a Snapdragon 888 processor and 16GB of RAM, as well as a large battery.

The sticking point could be the price which is tipped to be over $3000.

TCL 8K 6-Series

TCL’s 8-Series and 6-Series TVs already include Mini LED backlighting, now the company is introducing a new 6-Series that also goes all in on 8K resolution.

“In the year ahead, all 2021 6-Series TCL TV models being launched for the US market will feature 8K resolution,” TCL announced.

The TCL’s AiPQ engine currently found on their top end TV’s will be able to upscale 4K content to higher clarity and sharpness on the new 6-Series.

Razer Smart Face Masks

Razer is cashing in on the coronavirus with the introduction of the “world’s smartest mask”, a face mask with air filters and voice amplifying technology.

The American-Singaporean tech company announced the face mask concept at Virtual CES 2021, titling it Project Hazel.

It has a number of unique features which make the face mask ‘smart’, including something called Razer Voiceamp technology which listens to the user’s voice and intelligently reproduces it through two external speakers. It also has 2x air filters and comes with a self-cleaning charging box.

MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat

MIS launched the GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat, which comes with up to RTX 3080 graphics, Intel Core i9 processors, and Wi-Fi 6E capability.

Like the GE66 Raider Dragonshield and similar releases before it, the Dragon Edition Tiamat is a special-edition laptop with a unique design – in this case, one featuring the Mesopotamian dragon goddess Tiamat.

The GS66 Stealth, aimed at the professional and gaming markets, is billed as “the perfect camouflage for business professionals who want to conceal their inner gamer”. Also equipped with up to RTX 3080 graphics, the GS66 Stealth features a discreet black design, a 300Hz IPS display, a 99.9Whr battery, and an eight-core processor.

LG Ultra Monitors

LG also rolled out new entries in its Ultra range of premium monitors, including the UltraGear, UltraWide, and UltraFine series.

Aimed at gamers, digital artists, and technology professionals, the Ultra range is designed for both home and office.

The new UltraGear gaming monitors – the 27-inch 4K 27GP950, 32-inch QHD 32GP850 and 34-inch QHD 34GP950G – each feature Nano IPS one-millisecond Grey-to-Grey (GTG) displays and wide colour gamuts. In particular, the 34-inch monitor has been recognised with a 2021 CES Innovation Award and features NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate for optimum picture quality.

Sony Airpeak Drone

Sony is now investing in the drone business with its new spin-off brand named Airpeak – and the company used CES 2021 to unveil its first drone, which can carry a mirrorless camera.

The Airpeak drone is touted to be the industry’s smallest drone which is capable of carrying Sony’s Alpha mirrorless camera system.

It is designed specifically for high quality video content creation and professional photography and features a quadcopter design.

Pricing is still yet to be confirmed however given it pairs with Sony’s Alpha camera series, which range in price from $899 to $6800, it is likely to be an expensive device.

Samsung Hygienic French Door Fridge

Samsung’s new range of French Door fridges unveiled at CES 2021 were designed with hygiene in mind, including an anti-bacterial handle and the relocation of ice and water dispensers inside the front door panel.

The Samsung refrigerators are the by-product of a COVID-safe society, after a year of being forced to wear masks, hand sanitise regularly and socially distance.

The four-door French fridges are built with anti-bacterial handles for an improved hygienic experience in the home.

But the most interesting design change is Samsung’s decision to move the ice and water dispensers inside the fridge on an internal shelf to reduce the risk of contamination.