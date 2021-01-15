Australian phone carriers Optus and Vodafone have released their plans and prices for the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

The three phones – the standard S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra – are available for pre-order for a January 29 release and are being sold in 12, 24 and 36-month plans.

OPTUS

Optus will be selling the 5G device on contract to customer with the following prices:

HERO PRICING: Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB (Phantom Pink)

Optus is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB on a plan for $93.68 per month for 36 months (includes $59 plan + $34.68 handset repayment) with 100GB + 100GB (bonus data for first twelve months) included monthly (min. total cost $1307.48 which includes one month of the $59 plan).

HERO PRICING: Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB (Phantom Violet)

Optus is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB on a great value plan for $102.02 per month for 36 months (includes $59 plan + $43.02 handset repayment) with 100GB + 100GB (bonus data for first twelve months) included monthly (min. total cost $1607.72 which includes one month of the $59 plan).

HERO PRICING: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB (Phantom Black)

Optus is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB on a great value plan for $110.36 per month for 36 months (includes $59 plan + $51.36 handset repayment) with 100GB + 100GB (bonus data for first twelve months) included monthly (min. total cost $1907.97 which includes one month of the $59 plan).

Optus costumers who sign up/recontract to a Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Ultra, or S21 plus on a device payment plan (over 12, 24 or 36 months) and an Optus SIM plan during the device pre-order period will also be eligible to redeem the Galaxy Buds Ultra RRP$ 349 (silver) or Buds Live RRP $319 (White) depending on their device purchase.

VODAFONE

Vodafone will be offering S21 customers a $500 trade-in bonus to customers who trade in an eligible device and pre-order a device in the S21 range, paired with a Vodafone Infinite plan, by 28 January 2021.

Vodafone Infinite plan’s start at $35 per month with 50GB of Max Speed data. Vodafone Infinite plans include infinite data at speeds of up to 2Mbps, 10Mbps or 25Mbps (depending on your chosen plan) after Max Speed data is used and includes unlimited standard national calls and text.

12, 24 and 36-month interest free device payment plans are available for the S21 series. Monthly device payments start from $34.69 per month when you stay connected for 36 months with the Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB (total min cost $1,283.96).

Full details of Vodafone plans and pricing for the new handsets from the new Samsung Galaxy S21 range are below.

Samsung Galaxy S21

12 months/128GB – $139.08 per month – total cost $1283.96

24 months/128GB = $87.04 per month – total cost $1283.96

36 months/128GB = $78.01 per month – total cost $1583

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

12 months/128GB = $164 per month – total cost $1583.96

24 months/128GB = $99.54 per month – total cost $1583.96

36 months/128GB = $78.02 per month – total cost $1583.96

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

12 months/128GB = $189.08 per month – total cost $1883.96

24 months/128GB = $112.04 per month – total cost $1883.96

36 months/128GB = $86.36 per month – total cost $1883.96

