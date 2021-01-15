HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Australian Phone Carrier Best Deals For The New Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

Australian Phone Carrier Best Deals For The New Samsung Galaxy S21 Series

By | 15 Jan 2021
,

Australian phone carriers Optus and Vodafone have released their plans and prices for the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

The three phones – the standard S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra – are available for pre-order for a January 29 release and are being sold in 12, 24 and 36-month plans.

OPTUS

Optus will be selling the 5G device on contract to customer with the following prices:

HERO PRICING: Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB (Phantom Pink)
Optus is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB  on a plan for $93.68 per month for 36 months (includes $59 plan + $34.68 handset repayment) with 100GB + 100GB (bonus data for first twelve months) included monthly (min. total cost $1307.48 which includes one month of the $59 plan).

HERO PRICING: Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB (Phantom Violet)
Optus is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB on a great value plan for $102.02 per month for 36 months (includes $59 plan + $43.02 handset repayment) with 100GB + 100GB (bonus data for first twelve months) included monthly (min. total cost $1607.72 which includes one month of the $59 plan).

HERO PRICING: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB (Phantom Black)
Optus is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB  on a great value plan for $110.36 per month for 36 months (includes $59 plan + $51.36 handset repayment) with 100GB + 100GB (bonus data for first twelve months) included monthly (min. total cost $1907.97 which includes one month of the $59 plan).

Optus costumers who sign up/recontract to a Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Ultra, or S21 plus on a device payment plan (over 12, 24 or 36 months) and an Optus SIM plan during the device pre-order period will also be eligible to redeem the Galaxy Buds Ultra RRP$ 349 (silver) or Buds Live RRP $319 (White) depending on their device purchase.

VODAFONE

Vodafone will be offering S21 customers a $500 trade-in bonus to customers who trade in an eligible device and pre-order a device in the S21 range, paired with a Vodafone Infinite plan, by 28 January 2021.

Vodafone Infinite plan’s start at $35 per month with 50GB of Max Speed data. Vodafone Infinite plans include infinite data at speeds of up to 2Mbps, 10Mbps or 25Mbps (depending on your chosen plan) after Max Speed data is used and includes unlimited standard national calls and text.

12, 24 and 36-month interest free device payment plans are available for the S21 series. Monthly device payments start from $34.69 per month when you stay connected for 36 months with the Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB (total min cost $1,283.96).

Full details of Vodafone plans and pricing for the new handsets from the new Samsung Galaxy S21 range are below.

Samsung Galaxy S21

12 months/128GB – $139.08 per month – total cost $1283.96

24 months/128GB = $87.04 per month – total cost $1283.96

36 months/128GB = $78.01 per month – total cost $1583

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

12 months/128GB = $164 per month – total cost $1583.96

24 months/128GB = $99.54 per month – total cost $1583.96

36 months/128GB = $78.02 per month – total cost $1583.96

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

12 months/128GB = $189.08 per month – total cost $1883.96

24 months/128GB = $112.04 per month – total cost $1883.96

36 months/128GB = $86.36 per month – total cost $1883.96

 More to come

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , , , ,
You may also like
FIRST LOOK: Samsung’s New Galaxy S21 Is Cheaper Than S20 & Has New Pro-Grade Cameras
Half Of Aussies Now Covered By Telstra 5G Network
Telstra Slammed, CEO’s Blubbering Exposed
New Samsung S21 Ultra To Get Holstered Pen
Telstra To Litter Suburbs With New 5G Millimetre Wave Towers Just To Compete With NBN
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

US-Banned Xiaomi Launches $99 Smart Speaker & Foldable eScooter In Australia
Latest News Xiaomi
/
January 15, 2021
/
Brand Sold By JB Hi-Fi Blacklisted
Latest News
/
January 15, 2021
/
CES 2021 Wrap Up: Brighter TVs, Rollable Phones & Hygienic Tech
Latest News
/
January 15, 2021
/
Belkin Issues Recall For Wireless Charger Over Fire Fears
Latest News
/
January 15, 2021
/
Google Finally Gets Fitbit Deal Over The Line
Latest News
/
January 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

US-Banned Xiaomi Launches $99 Smart Speaker & Foldable eScooter In Australia
Latest News Xiaomi
/
January 15, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
Chinese-owned Xiaomi, which is facing a blacklist in the US market, has launched its own branded smart speaker and a...
Read More