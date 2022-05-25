HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Announced

By | 25 May 2022

The next game in Activision’s almost 20 year running Call of Duty series, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, has just been revealed.

Activision pulled an elaborate PR stunt revealing the new game’s cover art, which was worn by a cargo ship that docked in Long Beach. The stunt took 24 hours to do and is likely related to the games story. The reveal video can be found below.

The cover art shows the face of one of the franchises most loved and iconic characters, Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley.

The new game is not to be confused with the previous 2009 title of the same name, and will be a reboot with a different story, continuing the story of 2019’s Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (which was a reboot of the 2007 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare game, which was released again when it was remastered in 2016). Confused yet?

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is due for release on the 28th of October this year, which is a tad earlier than previous releases, a decision likely made to combat the relative failure of recent releases such as Call of Duty: Vanguard, which received negative criticism even prior to launch.

There are no details of the anticipated Warzone 2, which is a likely sequel to the original Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale that was released with the 2019 game.

The new title will have a completely new co-op mode that borrows its DNA from the massively popular Escape From Tarkov. However, other details of the game including story, gameplay, maps, a potential Zombies mode and more are yet to be revealed.



