Home > Latest News > B&W’s Zeppelin Resurrection Is An Alexa Smart Speaker

B&W’s Zeppelin Resurrection Is An Alexa Smart Speaker

By | 25 Oct 2021

ChannelNews has already reported the exciting new iteration of the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin has lost the dock in favour of wireless speaker connectivity. But now it turns out the iPod and iPhone connector has been replaced by Alexa.

This of course means that, as an Alexa smart speaker, rather than having to scroll through your phone to find the song you’re after, you simply tell the elegant-looking device what to play and the in-built microphone will do the rest of the work for you.

The new wired connectivity is also compatible with AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth, with a USB-C socket for updates.

There is clearly a reason the UK sound maestros are describing it as the “smartest and most flexible” Zeppelin to date.

There is also the Bowers & Wilkins Music app, integrating streaming apps such as TIDAL, Soundcloud, Quobuz and others.

If you’re ready to dive in, you can expect excellent sound delivery, courtesy of a 5.9″ subwoofer, a pair of 3.5″ drivers, and “Decoupled Double-Dome” tweeters.

While this new version resembles the 2007 original, without the 30-pin dock, there’s an LED light on the underside that causes an aesthetically pleasant “halo” glow on the stand.

