Bugger Strikes, Sydney Rail Is Going Green

By | 21 Oct 2021

The NSW Government has made a serious step towards net zero emissions by committing to a four-year agreement with Snowy Hydro-owned Red Energy for the electricity used by Sydney Rail to come through renewable energy.

Seeing as the network produced 700,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide in the past financial year, this is a very significant move in their efforts to become the first rail network in Australia to make a complete transition to green energy.

Currently, Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink account for 1.3 per cent of the state’s electricity use.

Energy use by Sydney Trains will also be slashed by 10 per cent by 2025 via solar energy generation at around 30 locations.

