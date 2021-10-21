HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
All Big W Employees Must Be Vaccinated

All Big W Employees Must Be Vaccinated

By | 21 Oct 2021

All employees working for the Woolworths Group, regardless of whether they have a customer-facing role, will be required to be fully vaccinated by January 31 or face losing their jobs.

The directive, aimed at the company’s 170,000 workers, marks the single largest employee in Australia to enforce a vaccination policy.

Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci said the company had a “clear obligation” to its workers and customers alike.

“With each store welcoming an average 20,000 customers a week, a single team member can come into contact with quite literally thousands of people in the course of a normal working week,” he said.

“As we enter the next phase of the pandemic and learn to live with Covid-19, we need to strengthen our workplace safety settings and vaccinations are clearly a key part of this.

“Importantly, we have been listening to our team members. With states and territories at different levels of vaccination uptake and availability, we will engage with them further on our road map and implement a sensible and pragmatic time frame for the requirement to come into effect.”

 

