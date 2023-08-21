HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS: Former JB Hi Fi CEO Quits, Is Politics Next?

By | 21 Aug 2023

The former Group CEO of JB Hi Fi Richard Murray has quit Premier Investments where he was CEO for twenty-two months after joining the Solomon Lew controlled Company, the question now is whether he is set to stay in retail or become a politician.

The move comes as Premier Investments evaluates a possible demerger of some of its businesses, including brands Peter Alexander and Smiggle.

Premier said on Monday that the decision to undertake a review “recognises the increased scale of Premier Retail’s various businesses, and the substantial opportunities for each of them”. It hired UBS and Arnold Bloch Leibler.

A major investor in Myer, speculation mounted that Murray was joining Premier Investments in an effort to bolster the management experience of the business with a view to mounting a run at owning Myer.

Earlier today it was announced that Murray, a key player in the Liberal Party, will step down as the head of Premier Retail on September 15, and relinquished his executive director status from today.

John Bryce, Premier Retail’s long-standing chief financial officer, has been appointed as interim CEO.

Mr Lew told investors “It is business as usual” and he “understands Richard’s decision to step down”.

“The Premier board is focused on moving forward with its formal review as announced today, under the strong leadership of Mr Bryce and the senior management team, whilst continuing to focus on the first-rate retail execution that Premier is known for,” Mr Lew said in a statement.

The AFR has reported that the retailer group expects to report record global retail sales for the 52 weeks ended July 29 of $1.64 billion, up 9.7 per cent on fiscal 2022 sales.

Premier Retail now expects record earnings before interest and tax (excluding significant items) within a range of $355 million to $357 million, an increase of between 6 per cent and 6.6 per cent.

Additionally, management is currently considering a spin-off, of pyjamas brand Peter Alexander where sales have more than doubled from five years ago.

In March, Premier flagged it was considering overseas markets for the brand.

Peter Alexander plans to open 20 to 30 new or larger-format stores in the near-term in Australia and New Zealand.

Premier Retail’s apparel segment spans its five heritage brands: Portmans, Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E and Dotti.

In June, The Australian Financial Review revealed multiple executives were leaving the business.

At this stage it’s not known whether Murray is going to stay in retail or enter politics for the Liberal party.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
