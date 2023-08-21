With the help of new product launches and attempting to offset inflation through price rises, Breville said these moves have helped the appliance group steer the company through a challenging consumer environment.

According to CEO Jim Clayton, he has observed retailers doing some de-stocking, which has only added to the pressure the company was under.

However, despite the cloudy economic market, Breville still succeeded in increasing profit margins to 11.6% from 11.0%.

As for the net profit, after tax for the 12 months concluded at the end of June, it increased to 4.2% or $110.2 million, while profits were 4.2% better over last year and at $1.48 billion.

With the regular flat white price going into $6 territory in some big cities, Clayton said coffee makers and other cooking appliances continue to be great performers for the company.

Clayton shared that with consumers’ less disposable income, Breville is looking to keep a close watch on its own cost structure.