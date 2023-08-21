HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Breville Lifts Margins In Challenging Market

Breville Lifts Margins In Challenging Market

By | 21 Aug 2023

With the help of new product launches and attempting to offset inflation through price rises, Breville said these moves have helped the appliance group steer the company through a challenging consumer environment.
According to CEO Jim Clayton, he has observed retailers doing some de-stocking, which has only added to the pressure the company was under.

However, despite the cloudy economic market, Breville still succeeded in increasing profit margins to 11.6% from 11.0%.

As for the net profit, after tax for the 12 months concluded at the end of June, it increased to 4.2% or $110.2 million, while profits were 4.2% better over last year and at $1.48 billion.

With the regular flat white price going into $6 territory in some big cities, Clayton said coffee makers and other cooking appliances continue to be great performers for the company.

Clayton shared that with consumers’ less disposable income, Breville is looking to keep a close watch on its own cost structure.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, ,
You may also like
Solomon Lew’s Premier Posts Record Earnings, Sales
“Air Fryer Tailwind” Drives Breville’s Record Profits
Breville Posts Record Revenue, Driven By Overseas Expansion
OZ Coffee Machine Market Set To Grow Further After COVID
Breville Closes Italian Cofffee Co Deal As Shares Plunge 40%
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

‘X’ To Remove Ability To Block Users
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
Madden 24 Gamers Report Glitchy Audio On PS5 & PC
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
Samsung’s Newly Released Galaxy Devices On Sale In Oz Today
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
The New GoPro Hero 12 To Gain Better Battery Life
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
Google Revamps Camera App UI For Pixel 8
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

‘X’ To Remove Ability To Block Users
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, has announced it will remove the ability for users to block other accounts, and Elon...
Read More