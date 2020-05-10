BREAKING NEWS: Anti 5G, Bill Gates COVID-19 Conspiracy Theorists Arrested In Melbourne

Anti 5G and anti-lockdown protesters who believe former Microsoft boss Bill Gates is connected to the COVID-19 pandemic have been detained in Melbourne By Victorian Police.

Authorities’ were forced to detain several people at Melbourne’s Parliament House as they chanted, “arrest Bill Gates” many of them were also anti vax protesters.

Claiming that coronavirus is a conspiracy and connected to 5G the protesters who have been labelled “idiot and ill informed” chanted “We do not consent.”

Some called for the removal of 5G towers which some conspiracy theorists have moved to burn down in protest in the UK.

One woman, who claims to be a teacher, said she had evidenced the virus was created in the 70s. Other called for the pulling down of 5G towers across Australia, police dragged two protesters, including a key speaker with blood on his forehead, out of the crowd and placed them in vans according to the Melbourne Age.

Another man was brought to the ground by several police officers, while people in the crowd started screaming “let her out” after a woman was arrested and taken away in a police van.

Various Facebook groups have been promoting the rally to protest “self-isolating, social distancing, tracking apps [and] 5G being installed”

“They want to force a global microchip of humans and mandatory vaccination, it’s all written in the New Testament,” she told the crowd, according to the Herald Sun.

Many of the conspiracy theorists believed Gates is connected to the pandemic.

Over the past decade, Bill Gates has been warning about the lack of preparation and systems in place to deal with infectious disease threats that could lead to a pandemic. Now that the world is actually in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, conspiracy theorists are now blaming I’m for the pandemic?

At today’s event than 200 people flouted social distancing restrictions to furiously demand an end to the coronavirus lockdown, criticising Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ decision to stick to strict lockdown measures despite National Cabinet unveiling a three-stage road map for lifting restrictions on Friday.

Australia’s Cheif Medical Officer, Brendan Murphy, today described the claim that 5G is connected to coronavirus as “nonsense”.

“There is unfortunately a lot of very silly misinformation out there,” Mr Murphy said. “There is absolutely no evidence about 5G doing anything in the coronavirus space.

“It is complete nonsense,” he said. “5G has got nothing at all to do with coronavirus.”