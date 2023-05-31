HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sharp's New Microwave Oven Revealed

Sharp’s New Microwave Oven Revealed

By | 31 May 2023

Sharp have released a new microwave, model R28A0B, a state-of-the-art appliance designed to make cooking easier and more efficient.

It is a 1100W microwave coming in a sleek black design and many features to make it a must-have.

Coming with a high power output, and a wattage of 1100, it is designed to cook food quickly and evenly, reheated or frozen.

A new feature is the Time and Express Defrost which allows for the quick and easy defrosting of food, without uneven cooking or overcooking. It is best used when the user is low on time, as it can defrost food in a matter of minutes.

It also comes with a Memory Key, allowing users to save cooking settings for the future. It means a user won’t have to manually adjust the settings each time they choose to cook.

Along with the Memory Key, comes 13 Auto Menus, including a Reheat Menu and a 2 Stage Sequence Cook, allowing a variety of foods to be cooked with ease.

It has a full size 315mm Turntable inside allowing for large portions of food to cook evenly.

It is available from late May this year at RRP $239.00 including GST.

 



