Boost Mobile has added Apple Watches and iPads and a sub-$200 iPhone 7 to its line-up of refurbished technology.

Starting from today, Boost will be offering premium refurnished iPads and Apple Watches for as low as $249 to its online store.

The Apple Watch range spans the Series 3 and Series 4 smartwatches. The Series 3 had an original RRP of $459 when it was launched in 2017 and Boost customers can purchase it for just $249.

Customers can also get their hands on an Apple Watch Series 4 – which was launched in 2018 for $499 – for just $319.

The new iPad additions include the iPad 5 and 6, as well as the iPad Air 1, Air 2, Air 3 and Mini 4.

Apple’s iPad 5 was originally launched at $469 and features a 9.7-inch Retina Display with 2048 x 1536 resolution (246pp – over 3.1 million pixels).

Boost Mobile is offering the iPad 5 in Gold, Silver or Space Grey for as low as $339.

The iPad Air can be purchased for $239, the iPad Air 2 is priced from $299 and the iPad 6 is as low as $279.

The Apple Watches and iPads are available through Boost’s online refurbished tech store.

Boost is also offering a refurbished iPhone 7 both online and at Coles supermarkets for just $199 and the iPhone 8 for as low as $359.

The unlocked Boost Mobile Refurbished iPhone 7 from Coles will come bundled with a $10 Boost Mobile Starter SIM.

The broader offerings The Boost Mobile Refurb Shop will also come bundled with a Boost Mobile $30 SIM boasting 20GB of data and unlimited calls and text.

General Manager of Boost Mobile, Jason Haynes said: “There is a growing acceptance of refurbished devices in Australia as people realise the great value and number of quality options available. On top of that trust knowing each device has gone through rigorous testing, cleaning, and re-packaging process.”

“As the number 1 mobile youth brand in the country that has already done the work in to become a trusted refurb seller, Boost is well positioned to deliver these additional options to value-driven customers.”