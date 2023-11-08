Founded in 2003, Melbourne-based audio Company BluAnt has retailers worldwide stocking their products, and earlier today we got to hear and play with their latest X-3D MAX Wireless Bluetooth speaker. At $279, this speaker, available from Telstra stores, is seriously good and a major threat to competitors primarily because of the audio packed into a small cylinder.

In fact, when we compared it to the Sonos Move Battery Powered Smart Speaker, there was little difference other than the $695 price tag of the Sonos speaker with questions being raised as to why the likes of JB Hi Fi are not stocking this produce Vs the likes of UE Boom that is now seen as a five year old speaker.

Audio engineers working on the new BluAnt offering have not skimped on quality in an effort to deliver what is one of the best sounds we have heard of late from a portable speaker.

Built into the X-3D MAX Wireless Bluetooth speaker are four active speaker drivers, each driven by their own dedicated and optimised amplifier channel, the 40-Watts of sound even at the top end of the output allows one to hear the background music and the clear delineation of a singer.

Often when pumping up the sound on a cheap speaker the audio sounds hollow and the background music basically becomes mud to the naked ear because they lack an amplifier.

This speaker and the use of two 50mm active woofers, two 20mm active tweeters and two passive radiators delivers sound as good as speakers double the price.

What the X-3D MAX has done is basically redefined portable audio.

This category was given a massive push along by UE Boom however UE Boom has not changed their technology in five years with their speakers still needing a micro-USB to charge.

What BluAnt has delivered is an advanced portable active architecture that allows crystal clear mids at all volume levels, resulting in musical instrument separation and transparency normally only heard in much more expensive speakers.

Then there is the issue of continuous play with owners able to pug in the fast charger to the speaker and you can play sound all day long.

For those who want to use the speaker around the pool or at the beach the new speakers that are available in a multitude of colours, has an IP67 waterproof rating.

Each speaker features BlueAnt’s patented Shimmerweave fabric and comes in four aesthetic-defining colours: Slate Black, Nobility Blue, Coral Chic and Boudoir Red.

And with BlueAnt’s seamless duo mode connectivity, two X-3D Max speakers can expand the sound stage from the back fence to the front gate.

The launch of the X-3D MAX follows years of research and development from the company’s dedicated team of sound engineers, according to BlueAnt CEO Taisen Maddern.

“We knew this form factor was the one of the last frontiers for us, and we wanted to nail it,” said Maddern. “We’ve taken the best of the experiences, expertise, and designs of our speakers to date, and incorporated them into the X-3D MAX.

“The result is a best-in-class speaker that re-defines its form factor and makes endless uninterrupted audio accessible at last for Australians. You won’t need another portable speaker for the home or the road.”

“We’ve put this through its paces, and we wanted to ensure that no matter where the listener is, they’re receiving the same experience as everyone else in the room or outdoors,” said Maddern. “We’re proud to say all that hard working and testing has paid off, and the experience across the soundstage is exceptional.

“Every instrument is delivered with crystal-clear clarity, and the speaker delivers the desired experience for the listener; from podcasts to punk and from hip hop to heavy metal, this gives the audience what it wants.”

Two X-3D MAX speakers can be paired to provide a seamless audio experience and a wider soundstage for the event of choice. And after the initial set-up of duo mode, reconnection is as simple as turning both speakers on again.

In addition, it features Bluetooth 5.3 with A2DP and HFP profiles for faster connectivity and smoother playback, as well as an AUX 3.5mm jack for those keen on wired audio connections to a sound system, TV or certain smartphones and tablets.

At $279, the X-3D MAX offers the best bang and bass in its class of premium speakers. It is available nationally in select Telstra stores from today, and also direct from the BlueAnt website.

Key Features:

• Portable 40-Watt Bluetooth Speaker offers up to 12 hours* of playtimes

• Continuous play-capable with supplied AC Fast Charger

• 2 x 50mm active woofers, 2 x 20mm active tweeters, and 2 x passive radiators

• Bluetooth 5.3 (A2DP and HFP capable) and AUX 3.5mm playback options

• Duo mode can connect two X-3D MAX speakers

• IP67 waterproof rating

• Features one-touch controls for easy operation

• Built-in microphone for calls on the go

• Comes in four colours: Slate Black, Nobility Blue, Coral Chic and Boudoir Red.

Tech Specs

• Power Requirements – DC 5V-15V 3A

• Power Output – 15W*2 + 5W*2 @10% THD

• Battery – 3.7V 7000 mAh

• Total Max Power Output – 40W

• Frequency Response – 75Hz-20kHz

• AUX in Jack – 3.5mm

• Operating Temperature – 5°C-40°C

• Bluetooth(R) Version – 5.3

• Bluetooth Profiles – A2DP, HFP