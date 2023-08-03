Blue Note Records have introduces the latest list of titles for its Classic Vinyl Reissue Series, presenting 180g all0analog vinyl reissues of iconic jazz legends.

The 2023-2024 list has been revealed alongside release dates, and the following artists are included: Art Blakey, Donald Byrd, Miles Davis, Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Sonny Rollins, among others.

Don Was and Cem Kurosman curated it alongside the mastering by Kevin Gray, coming straight from the original analog master tapes and pressed at Optimal.

The titles will start September 15th, with the release of Horace Silver’s ‘Blowin’ The Blues Away’ and Jimmy Smith’s ‘Midnight Special,’ both now available for pre order from the Blue Note Store.

See below the full list of release dates:

September 15, 2023

Horace Silver – ‘Blowin’ The Blues Away’ (1959)

Jimmy Smith – ‘Midnight Special’ (1960)

October 20, 2023

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers – ‘Mosaic’ (1961)

Hank Mobley – ‘No Room for Squares’ (1963)

November 17, 2023

Tina Brooks – ‘True Blue’ (1960)

Wayne Shorter – ‘Night Dreamer’ (1964)

December 15, 2023

Sonny Rollins – ‘Newk’s Time’ (1957)

Grant Green – ‘Green Street’ (1961)

January 19, 2024

Bud Powell – ‘Amazing Bud Powell, Vol. 1’ (1949-51)

Clifford Brown – ‘Memorial Album’ (1953)

February 16, 2024

Lee Morgan – ‘Search for the New Land’ (1964)

Joe Henderson – ‘Mode for Joe’ (1966)

March 15, 2024

Miles Davis – ‘Volume 2 [BLP 1502]’ (1952-54)

Donald Byrd – ‘A New Perspective’ (1963)

April 19, 2024

Bobby Hutcherson – ‘Happenings’ (1966)

Herbie Hancock – ‘Speak Like a Child’ (1968)

This Classic Vinyl Series will run alongside the Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series, produced by Joe Harley.