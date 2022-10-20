Foxtel has announced its 2023 lineup of content at today’s upfronts, with a number of original Australian programs, and the largest slate of 4K sport ever.

Foxtel has commissioned Strife, based on Mia Freedman’s memoir, “Work, Strife, Balance” and starring Asher Keddie. The show is set “in the ever-changing world of publishing during the emerging digital age.”

Other local scripted Originals coming soon to the Foxtel Group include the second season of award-winning comedy drama series Upright starring Tim Minchin and House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock; comedy series Colin From Accounts, created and written by and starring Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall; and the second season of critically acclaimed drama Love Me.

Internationally, Foxtel will bring post-apocalyptic video game series The Last Of Us, starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsay and Australian Anna Torv; The Idol created by Sam Levinson and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and starring Lily-Rose Depp; period drama Marie Antoinette; British comedy-drama Chivalry written by and starring Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani; and Love and Death, a new crime drama starring Elizabeth Olsen and written by David E. Kelley.

New seasons of international smashes Succession, The White Lotus, And Just Like That, are due, plus the lighter Below Deck, Real Housewives, Gogglebox, RockWiz, and Bake Off franchises.

Locally, Selling Houses Australia and The Great Australian Bake Off will both return, while Grand Designs Australia‘s final series will premiere on January 25.

In terms of sport, Foxtel will become exclusive broadcaster of WWE in Australia, adding the massive archive, launching a 24/7 WWE channel and video-on-demand hub, and streaming all of WWE’s Premium Live Events, previously only available through pay-per-view, to Foxtel and Binge subscribers at no additional cost.

Cricket will be big this summer, with two World Cups – the Women’s T20 World Cup over summer and the Men’s ODI World Cup in October – every Australian Men’s and Women’s home international, every match of the BBL and WBBL, plus major domestic and international matches.

All NBL games and select NBA games, along with select events from the WNBL will air, while March sees the return of every game of every round of both AFL and NRL, broadcast live and ad break free during play.

Foxtel Group will showcase every match of the Super Netball Season along with Australian International Tests and Quad Series, Supercars and Formula 1 events, Main Event Boxing and UFC, Golf, AFLW, NRLW, NFL, Surfing and more.

“Foxtel Group is the partner of choice for many major overseas studios and content distributors, unlocking the world’s best shows to be made exclusively available for our customers here in Australia,” said Amanda Laing, Foxtel Group Chief Content and Commercial Officer.

“We are incredibly excited about the content we have in store for our subscribers to enjoy in 2023. From the biggest sports to the best local and international TV shows and movies, we offer the best range of premium entertainment and sport in the country.

“The diversity of quality content across drama, comedy, unscripted reality, factual, and movies is what sets the Foxtel Group apart, and is a critical factor in our ongoing success in an increasingly competitive entertainment market.”