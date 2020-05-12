HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Bill Gates Laments Coronavirus After Early Warning

Bill Gates Laments Coronavirus After Early Warning

By | 12 May 2020
,

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist, Bill Gates, has expressed regret over the handling of the global coronavirus pandemic, affirming he wish he could have done more, despite issuing a public warning years earlier.

Around five years prior, Mr Gates warned global leaders that the biggest potential killer would not be war, rather a pandemic.

In 2014, Gates ramped up his awareness campaign around infectious disease, however, Ebola was more in his radar. He has admitted that getting politicians to spend large amounts of money on prevention rather than immediate threats was a tall order.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal Mr Gates affirms he wished he’d “done more to call attention to the danger” adding he feels “terrible.”

“The whole point of talking about it was that we could take action and minimise the damage.”

Mr Gates is regretful for not pushing harder, with COVID19 taking lives and expected throwing economies backwards for some time.

The Gates Foundation has committed over US$300 million to fight coronavirus, with the likelihood of spending more.

Gates has now expressed concern about a second-wave of COVID19 impacting the United States as many relax social distancing rules and stores reopen.

He wishes earlier warnings had yield “more coordinated global action’, however, hopes world leaders will taken from coronavirus to better prepare for the future.

 

