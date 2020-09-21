HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Belkin Releases Smaller, Lighter, Faster Wall Chargers

By | 21 Sep 2020
Belkin has launched new compact fast wall chargers using gallium nitride (GaN) technology, which will provide swift charging in a smaller size than most other options on the market.

The BOOST CHARGE USB-C GaN Wall Charger range is one of the first to incorporate gallium nitride transistors, which Belkin says produce less heat than traditional silicon; this allows components to be closer together and the form factor of the device to be smaller.

According to Jamie Laing-Reece, Head of Product Management for Belkin ANZ, the built-in overcurrent and overvoltage protection on the Belkin GaN range keeps the charger and connected devices safe.

“The introduction of these new fast-charging options with GaN technology epitomises our commitment to deliver people inspired products, and informs everything that we do, from design and quality to our user testing and prototyping process, strict adherence to regulatory compliance, manufacturing, and warranty programs.

“We are keeping people powered throughout their day and making their lives easier with our innovation, and GaN technology is one of many ways we continue to bring this to life, especially as one of the first to offer this to Australian consumers.”

BOOST CHARGE USB-C GaN Wall Charger is available in two configurations in Australia: a single-port 30W model for $64.95, and a dual-port 68W model for $89.95. Both are compatible with the new iPad Air launched last week.

