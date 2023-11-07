Belkin has received two Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO) awards, the ‘Best of Reporting Excellence Award’ and the ‘Industry Sector Award for Electronics.’

The company has transitioned into a proactive approach to the packaging impact it has in Australian and New Zealand markets, and has focused on post-consumer management.

Using data collected, the company proceeded to design packaging aligning with the 2025 National Packaging Targets for reducing single-use plastic, increasing recycled content, and incorporating compostable materials.

The dedication resulted in Belkin receiving the ‘Best of Reporting Excellence Award.’

The ‘Industry Sector Award’ underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable packaging and innovative practices. The Australian division played a crucial role in driving the evolution to plastic-free packaging globally for the company.

CEO of APCO, Chris Foley said, “We work with businesses across the entire supply chain to build a better approach to packaging in Australia and this year it’s been a pleasure, and truly invigorating, to see the sheer levels of dedication from so many of our Members. Belkin’s commitment to packaging sustainability has been absolutely second to none and this year they’ve set a fantastic example of the kind of leadership we need to see across the space. A huge congratulations to Belkin and all of the award winners.”

It was earlier this year Belkin announced the Australian availability of its first products made from a minimum of 72% post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR).

Belkin proceeded to become the first to make these products available to customers, and continued transitioning into making its most popular products PCR.

Currently, the company uses 100% Recycled PET (RPET) where possible. The original goal was at least 30% RPET in packaging. It has also introduced forest certified paper for all new initiatives.

The company are expected to continue down this road, and advance the efficiency of post-consumer recycled plastics worldwide.

Managing Director of Belkin ANZ, Stephanie Caulfield said, “We are so honoured to be recognised for these prestigious APCO awards. Sustainability is one of our corporate north stars, and this recognition serves as a testament to the collective commitment and lifelong journey we have made towards building a more responsible future for our planet. At Belkin, we are dedicated to doing better. This award is not just a symbol of our accomplishments, but a reminder sustainability is not a destination, but an ongoing journey.”

“We will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, to innovate, and to inspire others to join us on this journey to create a legacy that future generations will be proud of. We must remain steadfast in our commitment, continuously striving for improvement, and setting new benchmarks for sustainable packaging practices in our industry.”

“None of this would have been possible without the ongoing motivation and support of APCO and our partners. Their passion, expertise, and tireless efforts have been instrumental in driving our sustainability initiatives forward.”