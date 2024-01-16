HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 16 Jan 2024

Belkin has revealed it will be manufacturing an official external battery clip allowing users to attach the battery for Apple’s latest Vision Pro headset to their clothing instead of carrying it in their hands or pockets.

With the new battery clip, individuals can use the Vision Pro on the go and attach the battery of the device to their clothing for easy access.

Apple’s newest Vision Pro headset is scheduled with a February 2nd arrival date for this year and because the Vision Pro has an external battery pack, the clip solves the battery problem and allows users to keep their hands free.

This is important for users wanting to enter virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies via the headset and allows for them to now make gestures and interactions while the battery is safely clipped to their person.

A Bloomberg source was quoted as saying in a recent report, “Belkin, will begin selling the clip alongside the Vision Pro when the headset debuts next month. Apple stores will stock the item, and, so far, it appears to be one of the only authorized accessories that will be available as early as launch day.”

On February 2nd, Belkin’s official accessory will be available for purchase. This date also happens to be the Vision Pro’s launch date, and both Belkin and Apple will be selling it.

More details on pricing and if the battery clip will be available in Australia will follow.



