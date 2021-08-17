Australia’s Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) market climbed to $1.36 billion in 2020, up 38 per cent from the previous year’s spend of $988 million.

This is according to data from Australian emerging technology analyst firm, Telsyte, who report the market is on track to reach $3 billion by 2025.

The Telsyte Australian Hyperscale Cloud Market Study 2021 forecasts the market to hit $1.74 billion this year, as over half the Australian businesses who have implemented cloud computing systems report they are planning to increase spending on this during 2021.

The report found that 39 per cent of Aussie organisations are in the process of setting up a cloud system for their business.

Cloud systems from Amazon, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Oracle and Alibaba dominate the local market, making up 85 per cent of the 2020 revenue.

“The hyperscale public clouds are consolidating their dominance in market by offering more complex services, such as machine learning, automation as well as a growing list of other services,” Telsyte Managing Director, Foad Fadaghi, says.