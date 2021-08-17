HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Xbox Series X Gets 4K Dashboard

Xbox Series X Gets 4K Dashboard

By | 17 Aug 2021

Microsoft is introducing a 4K dashboard to the Xbox Series X, with Xbox Insiders today gaining access to the increased resolution.

“This change means Home, Guide, and other areas of the UI will be displayed in a higher native resolution for increased sharpness and text readability,” explains Microsoft.

This is a major leap for the Xbox Series X, which is currently running dashboard UI elements at 1080p. There is no word on whether the Series S will receive a similar update, although technically the console can support 4K output, so there doesn’t seem to be a reason why Microsoft wouldn’t extend this new feature to the smaller Xbox.

 

