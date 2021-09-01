Australia Post has announced today that will temporarily pause all Parcel Post collections from eCommerce retailers in NSW, ACT and VIC for three days as it attempts to clear a backlog caused by COVID-19 and record volumes of mail.

Aus Post will hit pause from 7am, Saturday 4 September, until 7am Tuesday 7 September. Collections will continue in all other states and territories.

“This temporary measure will allow us to responsibly clear record parcel volumes in parts of our network impacted by COVID-19,” the company wrote in the statement.

“The safety of our people is our highest priority, and this will help ensure volumes are kept to a safe and manageable level. Our team will continue with processing across the weekend in these areas.

“Express Post, Premium and Startrack Express services, and collections from Post Offices and SPB’s are not affected. Deliveries will continue as usual (including on weekends) and our post offices will remain open as our people deliver record amounts of parcels to Australians.”

This comes as Australia Post announced record high revenues for the last financial year.