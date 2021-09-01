HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Australia Post Hit Pause To Deal With Backlog

Australia Post Hit Pause To Deal With Backlog

By | 1 Sep 2021

Australia Post has announced today that will temporarily pause all Parcel Post collections from eCommerce retailers in NSW, ACT and VIC for three days as it attempts to clear a backlog caused by COVID-19 and record volumes of mail.

Aus Post will hit pause from 7am, Saturday 4 September, until 7am Tuesday 7 September. Collections will continue in all other states and territories.

“This temporary measure will allow us to responsibly clear record parcel volumes in parts of our network impacted by COVID-19,” the company wrote in the statement.

“The safety of our people is our highest priority, and this will help ensure volumes are kept to a safe and manageable level. Our team will continue with processing across the weekend in these areas.

“Express Post, Premium and Startrack Express services, and collections from Post Offices and SPB’s are not affected. Deliveries will continue as usual (including on weekends) and our post offices will remain open as our people deliver record amounts of parcels to Australians.”

This comes as Australia Post announced record high revenues for the last financial year.

About Post Author
You may also like
Australia Post Delivers Record Profits
Aus Post Recruiting Blitz As Parcel Demand Soars
Australia Post Consumer Boss Moves To Wesfarmers
BREAKING: Holgate Gets $1m From Aus Post, Plus Legal Fees
Ex-Aus Post Boss Holgate Close To Settlement Deal
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Wearables Up More Than 30% In 2Q21, Apple Still #1
Latest News Wearables
/
September 1, 2021
/
ICT Spending Stable In Oz And NZ, Despite Pandemic
Industry Latest News
/
September 1, 2021
/
Supply Issues & Losses Still Plaguing LIFX Company
Latest News
/
September 1, 2021
/
Flubot Text Scam Turns To Phony Parcels
ACCC Cybersecurity Latest News
/
September 1, 2021
/
Kids Under 12 Getting Smartphones Earlier
Latest News Smart Phones
/
September 1, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Wearables Up More Than 30% In 2Q21, Apple Still #1
Latest News Wearables
/
September 1, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Global shipments of wearables are up by almost a third year-on-year as Apple continues to dominate the market. Data from...
Read More