HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Australia Post Announces $200M Profit, Warns Of Losses

Australia Post Announces $200M Profit, Warns Of Losses

By | 23 Feb 2022

Australia Post has posted a profit of $200 million for the final six months of last year, a period that saw the largest parcel volumes in history.

Parcels and services revenue for the half-year was up 13.6 per cent, to $3.87 billion, while overall revenue was up 10 per cent, to $4.8 billion.

But CEO Paul Graham has warned that the current half-year will see the business deliver a loss, to drag full-year profits to a “modest” level.

Letters revenue dropped 1.2 per cent, to $935 million, resulting in $69.9 million in losses. This was despite the 2021 census mail-out. More letter losses are expected this half-year, while the parcel boom has also warned off.

Operational costs increased by 13.2 per cent, as Australia Post scrambled to hire workers to deal with the volume increases, as well as deal with COVID-19 constraints.

These constraints are expected to continue throughout this half-year. In reaction to rising cost, Australia Post recently trimmed $17.1 million from “head office support costs”.

“Australia Post will release full-year results in September, and at this stage expects to post a modest profit,” the company reported.



About Post Author
You may also like
AusPost: $168,000 Bonus Payments Weren’t Bonuses At All
AusPost Delivered 52 Million Parcels During Holiday Rush
Isolation Rules Lifted For Aussie Transport, Logistics Industry
Australia Post Call On Qantas To Save Christmas
Australia Post Goes Electric For Xmas Deliveries
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Fox Sports And Kayo Launch Suncorp Netball Season
Latest News
/
February 23, 2022
/
Panasonic Launches Portable Nanoe X Air Purifier
Latest News Panasonic
/
February 23, 2022
/
What Next For Sound United As Masimo Stock Wobbles
Latest News
/
February 23, 2022
/
Kmart Enters Whitegoods Market
Latest News
/
February 23, 2022
/
LG Aligns With Google For AI Ecosystem
Latest News
/
February 23, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Fox Sports And Kayo Launch Suncorp Netball Season
Latest News
/
February 23, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
It’s set to be an exciting season for netball fans, with both Fox Sports and Kayo launching the 2022 competition...
Read More