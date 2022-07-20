Industry leader in home robotics ECOVACS has today launched the DEEBOT X1 Plus, expanding on the X1 range of premium robot vacuums.

The release comes as the company’s own local market research has said that demand for robotic vacuums in Australia is at an all-time high.

ECOVACS interviewed over 1,300 Australians aged between 25 and 65, finding that the market for robot vacuums has never been hungrier.

In a list of tech products including televisions, coffee machines and more, Robotic vacuums topped the list of what surveyed Aussies would most like to own.

Over 60% said that they aspire to own a robot vacuum in the near future, with 1 in 3 wanting one in the next 12 months, whilst 80% are open to the idea of home robotics if it takes time away from chores.

Finally, almost 60% of those surveyed has said that they have an active interest in home/interior design trends, which is a marked increase from 3 years ago.

ECOVACS’ new DEEBOT X1 Plus is a product designed to meet the needs of the Australian market providing users with the convenience of a fully automatic clean whilst boasting an aesthetic Jacob Jensen design that allows it to fit in with the modern stylings of any home.

“Since launching the first two models of the Deebot X1 Family that were a collaboration with Jacob Jensen Design, we have been overwhelmed with the response locally, and are delighted to be adding the Deebot X1 Plus into the mix,” said Head of ECOVACS Robotics in Australia and New Zealand Karen Powell.

With peak suction power sitting at 5,000Pa, alongside the latest AI VI 3D, TrueMapping 2.0 and the company’s natural language AI Voice Assistant Yiko, the X1 Plus boasts the same smart brain as the previously released X1 OMNI flagship, with it able to navigate your home seamlessly, detecting obstacles and learning it’s layout for increasingly faster cleans.

The X1 Plus is set to take care of mess on all surfaces, combining its powerful vacuum with the OZMO Pro 3.0 Oscillating Mopping System, ensuring stains left on hard surfaces have nowhere to hide.

As the ultimate cherry on top, the X1 Plus boasts the company’s Auto-Empy Station, which disposes of collected dust at it’s hub into a dust bag within a full sealed drawer, ensuring allergens and stray dust is contained. As a result, you no longer need to empty the vacuum after every clean, but rather only every few months, depending on how often you use it.

The DEEBOT X1 PLUS is available now from JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Godfreys and the ECOVACS website for $1,899.