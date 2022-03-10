HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aussies Among Fastest To Abandon Cash Purchases

Aussies Among Fastest To Abandon Cash Purchases

By | 10 Mar 2022

Australians are among the fastest countries in the world to move away from using cash to pay for goods, as we move into an increasingly digital society.

This is according to the Global Payments Report from payments tech company FIS, which analyses trends in 40 countries.

The report predicts that only 2 per cent of transactions will be made with cash by 2025, with the current figure sitting at a rather low 7 per cent. This was, of course, accelerated by COVID-19.

“We’re seeing a huge post-pandemic decline, and we’re expecting that to continue,” said Phil Pomford, FIS’s general manager for the Asia-Pacific region.

“We’re very quick to point out that we don’t see cash vanishing,” Pomford said.

“Cash will always have a place in certain areas of society. What we’re seeing, obviously, is that shift and that drive in people away from cash.”

Australia’s e-commerce market will also boom, estimated by jump 50 per cent by 2025, to $97 billion, while digital wallets will have overtaken credit cards by this point.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Zip Hits Revenue Record In December Quarter
Afterpay Stocks Leap As Takeover Approved
Afterpay “Not Anti-Regulation”, As RBA & Treasury Circle
Square Shareholders Support $39B Afterpay Takeover
Afterpay And Zip Face Parliamentary Probe
">rel="nofollow"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Crest’s Tool Guardian Products Will Save Your Tools, And Your Life
Latest News
/
March 10, 2022
/
TikTok launches own digital music aggregator ‘SoundOn’
Latest News
/
March 10, 2022
/
Piers Morgan Details Forthcoming Sky News Show
Latest News
/
March 10, 2022
/
Boost Mobile Offers Flood Assistance, Free Ukraine Calls
Latest News
/
March 10, 2022
/
Nine Radio Still The One, As ABC Ratings Slide
Latest News
/
March 10, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Crest’s Tool Guardian Products Will Save Your Tools, And Your Life
Latest News
/
March 10, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Surge protection is a big deal these days, with more products operating at different voltage, and more powerful products making...
Read More