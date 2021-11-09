As we have reported, the newest 5G towers could cause havoc with aviation, with the signals interfering with aircraft’s emergency procedures.

It’s dire enough that the FAA has issued a warning to airlines and pilots in the US, despite the FCC seemingly believing that the towers are safe.

Now, AT&T and Verizon, two of the biggest carriers in America, have agreed to delay the launch of their new 5G towers for a month to “understand the FAA’s asserted co-existence concerns”, as AT&T put it in a brief statement.

“It is critical that these discussions be informed by the science and the data”, the carrier added.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said: “We will figure this out so that 5G and aviation safety can co-exist.”

The FAA issued guidance that aircraft operators “should be prepared for the possibility that interference from 5G transmitters and other technology could cause certain safety equipment to malfunction, requiring them to take mitigating action that could affect flight operations.”

Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority has issued a watch-order to pilots over similar concerns

“With the rapid expansion of mobile telecommunication networks, the frequency spectrum directly adjacent to and below the RA band has been identified as compatible with both existing and emerging 5G technology,” the watch order reads.