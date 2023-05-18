Asus has addressed the swirling reports of its motherboards overvolting to a dangerous degree, killing numerous Ryzen processors and leaving dangerous burn marks.

All the reported issues concern Ryzen 7000 processors on Asus motherboards. None of the users claim to have overclocked anything, save for the memory, through AMD EXPO.

One Redditor posted the above picture of a burned out motherboard with a visual bulge and burn-mark.

“Came home to my system idling full fan and QCode of 00. Reset BIOS, play with memory, then take it apart to find the 7800X3D bulged out and took the socket with it,” they wrote.

Another user reported the same issue with the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. Both had Asus motherboards.

YouTube channel Gamers Nexus accused Asus of publishing dodgy BIOS updates that allowed Ryzen 7000 processors to operate at unsafe voltages, and that the latest BIOS update for the Crosshair X670E Extreme motherboard actually voids its warranty.

A more damning report came in the form of the below photo taken at a Micro Center outlet, showing a shelf filled with Asus motherboards marked with yellow tags, indicating these have been returned by dissatisfied customers.

Whether this is people returning these out of caution, after doing some online research, or actually faulty motherboards is a mute point.

Asus obviously couldn’t keep quiet about the whole debacle, so it issued its first public statement on the controversy.

“We want to address the concerns that have been raised by our users about whether recent BIOS updates will impact the warranty of ASUS AM5 motherboards,” said Asus.

“We would like to reassure our customers that both beta and fully validated BIOS updates for ASUS AM5 motherboards are covered by the original manufacturer’s warranty. We would also like to confirm the following points:

The ASUS AM5 motherboard warranty also covers all AMD EXPO, Intel XMP, and DOCP memory configurations.

All recent BIOS updates follow the latest AMD voltage guidelines for AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors.”

While this will be a relief to those on the ball, this isn’t a mass recall, nor will it prevent any users that don’t trawl Reddit or tech sites, and may be using an unsafe combination.