Amazon have announced a new set of Echo Buds, keeping the same name as the first and second generation Echo Buds, but offer a new semi-in-ear, stem-based design that closely resembles the second-generation AirPods.

While the previous generations cost over $100, these new Buds will only be $50. While keeping the name may be confusing for some, the new semi-in-ear design makes sense. Fully in-ear buds provide distinct advantages for sound quality, and set the step for active noise cancelling (ANC). However, many find them uncomfortable to wear. The silicone tips can increase a sensation of having an object wedged in an ear, and some people have complained of a “sucking feeling,” especially while ANC is on.

The Apple Airpods comparison goes beyond design. The new Echo Buds also give users hands-free access to a voice assistant, however it is Amazon’s Alexa not Apple’s Siri. There also won’t be ANC included and there isn’t much for passive noise isolation, meaning users will be able to hear more of their surroundings while music isn’t playing.