As the smartphone market wobbles and some key brands disappear altogether, one brand is defying the downward trend because according to their CEO they are delivering the “right products for the market and we are operating in niche relevant markets”.

Aspera is an Australian brand that sees themselves as a niche product manufacturer who has survived the volatility of the mobile market in Australia by delivering “value” phones that has led to growth for key retailers.

The success of Aspera is versus smartphone brands such as TCL, which is down to three people, LG and Realme that have all come and gone during the past few years.

According to CEO Alan Robertson the formula to his success is working closely with retailers, “Listening to what their customers want”, and then delivering the right product.

Unlike brands such as Mint, which was an Australian smartphone Company that hit the market by “splashing the cash” as one observer said, Aspera has been conservative in their marketing spends, preferring to work with retailers in developing the right marketing activities.

When Mint launched, and before they failed, they spent tens of thousands sponsoring Nine Network show The Block, appearing on sponsored segments on the Today show and seeking out paid influencer deals.

Key markets for Aspera are the value smartphone market, the ruggedized mobile market, as well as the Flip and Candy Bar markets.

“We have gone for organic growth, and this is paying off,” he said.

“We have also listened to what our customer wants, such as a local in Country service.

“During the past 10 years we have built up a loyal customer base who keep coming back for our products that will shortly feature a new range of 2023 handsets.”

Among the new offering is the Aspera F46 $99 flip phone for seniors, an AS5 $99 smartphone with face recognition.

Also in the new range is the AS8 $149 smartphone with Octa-core processor and an Aspera AS9 $199 smartphone, with 50MP camera, 4GBRAM + 128GB ROM.

One of the standout products is the $199 R10 rugged smartphone that comes with IP69 rated water & dust protection and 6.5″ HD+ display, 5000mAh battery.

Chinese brands such as Oppo and Vivo who are well known for splashing the cash to buy market share are examples of where big upfront expenditure has not worked claim observers.

According to Robertson “This form of marketing creates volatility and does not work long term”.

To date Aspera has sold over one million handsets and have released over 50 new models.

This year their products are set to be ranged in multiple tier 1 retailers.