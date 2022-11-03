Arlo has announced the launch of a new Pro 5S 2K Security Camera which has been described as a “crucial tool” in an emergency.

Running on the redesigned Arlo Secure App, Pro 5S that eatures a highly intuitive interface that streamlines access to critical emergency services.

The latest addition to the award-winning Pro series, the new camera boasts tri-band connectivity – operating off dual-band Wi-Fi and Arlo SecureLink technology.

“Pro 5S is hands down the most secure and reliable camera Arlo has engineered to date,” said Tim Johnston, SVP of Product at Arlo.

“Integrating three wireless technologies into one extremely compact form factor ensures users are better equipped to protect their everything.”

Pro 5S operates on the lowest power band when in sleep modes leading to significant battery life improvements. It comes with up to 30% longer battery life than the Pro 4.

Additionally, tri-band connectivity provides longer Wi-Fi range, and mitigates RF interference and active jamming attempts while maximizing picture quality. Its 2K Video with HDR ensures crystal-clear detail in every picture while the 160-Degree Viewing Angle helps viewers keep track of all that is necessary with the widest vision.

The wire-free and weather-resistant Pro 5S also has a built-In smart siren which can be remotely or automatically triggered during an event.

Pro 5S seamlessly pairs with other SecureLink devices for continuous security and connectivity, even during power and internet outages. It is compatible with Amazon Alexa4, Google Assistant, and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation, and control.

It is available for pre-order at a price of US$249.99. Its launch date in Australia will be announced soon.