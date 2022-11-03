Elon Musk plans to sack roughly 3,700 workers at Twitter, amounting to half of the company’s total employee base.

According to Bloomberg insiders, Musk will inform impacted staffers tomorrow (Friday), although cuts to director and vice presidential roles began as early as last weekend.

Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, finance chief Ned Segal and senior legal staffers Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett were the first to be removed, immediately after Musk signed the A$70 billion takeover.

Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland, Chief Customer Officer Sarah Personette, and vice president of global client solutions Jean-Philippe Maheu have also been removed from their positions.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, various leaders have been asked to make cull lists of employees, with a 50 per cent reduction target.

Musk told potential investors earlier in the year that he was planning to cut as many as 75 per cent of the workers, so this is actually quite a modest move from the self-appointed “Chief Twit”.