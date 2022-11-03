DJI has released its Mavic 3 Classic, a more affordable version of its Mavic 3 that ditches the telephoto lens and trims hundreds off the price.

Mavic 3 Classic features the same 4/3 CMOS 20-megapixel camera, 46-minute maximum flight time, and O3+ transmission system as the original Mavic 3 drone, without an additional telephoto lens.

The camera captures up to 5.1K/50 fps, 4K/60 fps and 1080p/60fps using H.264 and H.265 encoders, plus slo-mo action at 4K/120fps and 1080p/200fps.

Its 24mm equivalent focal length lens opens to an adjustable aperture spanning f/2.8 to f/11 for 12.8 stops of native dynamic range.

Mavic 3 Classic is compatible with existing DJI RC Pro, DJI RC, and DJI RC-N1 and is available as a standalone drone for those simply wishing to upgrade to the Mavic 3 without doubling up on all the peripherals.

“The Mavic 3 series has always set the standard for what a drone can do,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI.

“Now, DJI is moving forward to give more creators access to the photographic excellence and operational reliability that are the hallmarks of the Mavic 3 Series.

“With the launch of Mavic 3 Classic, we hope to see even more creators putting our top-of-the-line tools to work and pushing their creativity past their old limits.”

The DJI Mavic 3 Classic (Drone Only) is available now for A$2,299.

A version with the charger and the DJI RC-N1 remote controller costs A$2,399, while a slightly upgraded DJI RC remote controller bundle will cost A$2,599.