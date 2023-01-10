Arlo Technologies Australia has today announced cheaper Secure monthly and annual plans that comes into effect early next month.

From 3 February 2023, all Arlo Secure plans will be revised in price.

Arlo Secure Single Camera monthly plan has risen from $4.49 to $4.99 whereas the annual subscription offers a better deal which brings the cost down by one dollar ($3.99) every month when billed annually.

Arlo Secure Unlimited Cameras month-by-month subscription is now $12.99, $2 cheaper than before, while the annual plan brings the cost down to $3.99 each month. Arlo Secure Plus Unlimited Cameras plan is $5 cheaper each month ($17.99), the annual plan even more so, bringing the cost down to $14.99 per month. These two annual plans will allow Australians to save as much as AUD $84 per year.

In times of rising prices, the lowering subscription costs come as good news to consumers.

The company reported a 15.3% rise in its December quarter last year. Their move towards the subscription model paid off with a rise in revenue and paid accounts.

Arlo’s new move towards a more affordable model is hoped to pay off with more customers taking advantage of their high-grade security systems.

Arlo Secure plans offer users unlimited video cloud storage for 30 days and offers additional protection against theft of locally stored videos on camera devices. The plans also bolster the user experience of Arlo devices with add-on features such as interactive alerts and access to the Priority Support Team.