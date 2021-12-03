Leading smart home security brand Arlo Technologies’ industry-first AI-powered subscription service has reached more than one million paid accounts.

“The acceleration of our subscriber base continues, with paid accounts nearly doubling since March 2021,” says Brad Little, Vice President and Managing Director APAC.

“Achieving this milestone faster than forecasted demonstrates Arlo’s ability to provide trusted smart home security solutions that address fundamental customer needs.

“The recent launch of Arlo Secure shows our focus on innovation remains as we create value for our service offerings. We are proud to play such an important role in our customers’ lives.”

Arlo Secure plans show commitment to value for interactive alerts and access to priority support. They start at $4.49 a month or $14.99 a month to support unlimited security devices in the home.

There’s also Arlo Secure Plus, giving access to 4K video recordings and cloud storage for supported devices for $21.99 a month with unlimited camera support.

Features of Arlo Secure subscriptions include 2K (Arlo Secure) and 4K (Arlo Secure Plus) Cloud-based video recording so you can view 30 days of recordings on Arlo’s Smart Cloud platform, even if the device is damaged or stolen.

Users can also enjoy Arlo Secure service for all cameras in their home with one plan, and add new Arlo cameras for no extra charge.

Arlo Secure also features Advanced Object Detection, where Arlo process and filter 50 million events each day through advanced object detection backed by visual AI, allowing for better recognition of people, packages, vehicles and animals to reduce unwanted alerts.

Smart Interactive Notifications allow users to take quicker action by responding to rich notifications or viewing an animated preview of a notification video through the lock screen on their smartphone or other device.

Plus, smoke and CO alarm detection notifies you when the camera hears a smoke or CO alarm.

With Cloud-based Activity Zones, users can reduce unwanted notifications by highlighting specific areas on their property where they want motion detected.

For peace of mind, there’s also 24/7 Priority Support, where subscribers get priority technical support through the in-app Help Center with omni-channel access to phone, chat, Community, or self-help articles.

Find out everything you need to know about the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services by visiting their site here.