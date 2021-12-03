Gogglebox faourites Adam Densten and Symon Lovett have joined the Kayo team to front two new original shows set to enhance the already exciting summer of cricket.

The genuine cricket fans will be hosting The Rundown and Kayo Clubhouse from December 3.

Both shows will provide Kayo customers with fun new ways to keep on track with all the action, with the KFC Big Bash League stepping up to the crease on December 5 and the first Test in the Vodaphone Ashes series seeing Australia take on arch rivals England on December 8.

Available on Kayo and Kayo Freebies, The Rundown will preview and review all the cricket action in weekly 15-minute episodes. It will also be delivered and streamed in collaboration with Spotify.

The first episode of Kayo Clubhouse, meanwhile, will stream on December 15 on Kayo, Kayo Freebies and YouTube for the clash between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers.

The YouTube connection for this Googlebox-style show is perfect, as it will allow fans to become part of the show, with Adam and Symon responding to comments in real time.

This will take place during the six BBL games exclusive to Fox Cricket, and will feature special guests along the way.

Making this interactive spot even more of a highlight, Kayo’s SplitView feature will let you watch the world-class Fox Cricket coverage and commentary alongside the fun the boys will be serving up if you have a compatible device.

With Kayo offering the BBL and Ashes live, on-demand and ad-free, Kayo Director of Marketing Kim McConnie says, “We are always looking for ways to enhance the Kayo viewing experience, and these two new original shows hosted by Gogglebox stars, and cricket fans, Adam and Symon, will provide Aussies more ways to watch and enjoy what’s going to be a massive few months of cricket.”