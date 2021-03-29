Premium audio and lifestyle gear distributor Aqipa Australia has appointed LG veteran Darren Flood as Senior Key Account Manager.

Flood joins Aqipa, which distributes brands such as Devialet, Marshall Headphones, Audio Pro, Aarke, Nextbase, and Pure, after more than five years at LG and 20 years in the industry overall; he most recently served as LG’s Key Account Manager for National Distribution and Open Market Retail.

“I am excited for this new adventure in the consumer electronics industry, and I look forward to building on what the Aqipa Australia team has already achieved with their portfolio of brands,” said Flood.

Flood brings experience in channel management and development; product lifecycle management; and strategic development and planning to the role.

Prior to his position at LG, Flood also served at Brightstar Corp, Virgin Mobile, Mint Technology, and Siemens.

“Aqipa Australia is excited to be welcoming a talent to our team with extensive experience in the consumer electronics industry, and we look forward to furthering the growth of our brands with Mr Flood,” the distributor said in a statement.