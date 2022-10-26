HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aqipa Brings Audio Pro Link 2 Hub To OZ

Aqipa Brings Audio Pro Link 2 Hub To OZ

By | 26 Oct 2022

Aqipa is bringing the perfect solution for audiophiles overwhelmed with managing their growing collection of old and new audio gear.

Audio Pro’s Link2 has four inputs and three outputs: an RCA input and output, coaxial, toslink, ethernet, USB port, and wireless input via WiFi and Bluetooth.

It offers a simple, smart hub for multiroom listening, with AirPlay2, Google Cast and Audio Pro’s own multiroom system, allow you to easily slide from listening to vinyl to streaming audio from Spotify. Old stereo equipment and wireless multiroom systems can now merge.

“In a time when increasing focus is placed on extending the life of everything you buy with the aim of not burdening the environment more than necessary, Link2 really feels like the right product,” says Jens Henriksen at Audio Pro.

“With this truly smart solution, you can reuse your old stereo instead of throwing it away when you have invested in new speakers.”

Link2 will be available at Australian retailers by the end of November.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: New Milo Coms Device Close To Shipping After Delays
Audio Pro Launch ‘Soundbar Killing’ A48 Speakers
IFA:OZ To Get ‘Triphonic Audio’ & It’s Seriously Out There
IFA:Jackery Looking For OZ Distributor For New Solar Power Stations
Premium Sound Appointed As First Oz Braun Audio Stockist
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Philips Launches New Gaming Brand That Everyone Can Enjoy
Latest News
/
October 26, 2022
/
Medibank Admits Every Customer’s Data Stolen, Shares Down 14%
Latest News
/
October 26, 2022
/
NBN Co Employs AI To Detect Fibre Damage
Latest News
/
October 26, 2022
/
WhatsApp, iMessage, FaceTime Suffer Outages
Latest News
/
October 26, 2022
/
Seven, NBCUniversal Launch New Free-To-Air Channel
Latest News
/
October 26, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Philips Launches New Gaming Brand That Everyone Can Enjoy
Latest News
/
October 26, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
At a launch event in Stade de France on Thursday, Philips announced the launch of their brand-new gaming brand Evnia...
Read More