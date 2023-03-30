HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple To Unveil Mixed-Reality Headset This June

By | 30 Mar 2023

Apple is set to announce a mixed-reality headset at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5.

This marks the first major new product debut from the tech giant since the Apple Watch in 2015.

As Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman notes, Apple traditionally opens the week-long conference by presenting its next generation of products.

Production started in China last month on the headset, according to previous Bloomberg reports.

“The headset will have several external cameras that can analyse a user’s hands, as well as sensors within the gadget’s housing to read eyes. That allows the wearer to control the device by looking at an on-screen item — whether it’s a button, app icon or list entry — to select it,” Gurman reported.

“Users will then pinch their thumb and index finger together to activate the task — without the need to hold anything. The approach differs from other headsets, which typically rely on a hand controller.”

The headset, dubbed Reality Pro, will be used for advanced FaceTime-based videoconferencing and meeting rooms for businesses, while it will also serve as a display for a number of connected Apple products.

Rumours place the headset’s RRP at a hefty A$4,300.



