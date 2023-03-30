Lenovo are officially out of the gaming phone business, with no future Legion-branded handsets on the cards, since the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 in 2021.

Android Authority have reported a statement from a company spokesman, saying, “Lenovo is discontinuing its Android-based Legion mobile gaming phones as part of a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation.

“As a leader in gaming devices and solutions, Lenovo is committed to advancing the gaming category across form factors, as well as focusing on where it can bring the most value to the global gaming community.”

Xiaomi have also scaled back their Black Shark gaming phone line, resulting in hundreds of job losses.

Still, Lenovo are powering on with their gaming laptops, such as the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro and Lenovo Legion 7.