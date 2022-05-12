Even before the announcement of this years Apple smartphone, the iPhone 14, rumours and speculation surrounding the iPhone 15 has begun. Apple’s 2023 handset is set to have some exciting features if the leaks and rumours are indeed true.

One of the most exciting changes that is tipped to hit the iPhone 15 is the abandonment of the lighting port for the much more universal USB-C. According to research done by serial leaker and supply chain analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Apple suppliers are looking to order a massive amount of USB-C chips and port components. While the Cupertino based tech company do have USB-C ports on some of their other products, the number they are looking to order suggests a big change.

Ming Chi Kuo also believes that the change will improve data transfer and charging speeds.

My latest survey indicates that 2H23 new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone's transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 11, 2022

However, iOS developer Abel Demoz believes that Apple won’t make the change for a number of reasons he lists on his twitter. He does however acknowledge that his argument is based on conjecture rather than legitimate sources.

I hope I’m proven wrong, but I don’t see it happening. https://t.co/63B6A2dEdf — Abel Demoz (@demozabel) May 11, 2022

Eventually, it seems that Apple among other smartphone developers will look to abandon wired charging all together and opt for wireless MagSafe technology.

Other speculation includes the development of Apple’s very own 5G modem chip, upgrades to the primary camera and elimination of the notch completely.