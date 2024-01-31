HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Reportedly Sells 200,000 Vision Pro Headsets In 10 Days

By | 31 Jan 2024

Following preorders of the Apple Vision Pro going live, sold numbers reportedly rose to between 160, 000 and 180,000 units, according to sources.

An insider has claimed the company actually sold 200,000 units in the 10 days since preorders started.

Shipping and open sales are expected to start on Friday in the US. It remains unclear if the device will reach more nations.

It retails for approximately A$5,299, meaning sales most likely won’t surpass those of the iPhone or MacBook.

Can Apple keep up the momentum?



