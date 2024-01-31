It’s been rumoured an Apple HomePod is on its way, complete with a screen, tipped to arrive in March.

Code spotted in the first beta of tvOS 17.4 mentions “homeOS,” which is believed to be the upcoming software platform for HomePod.

The first Gen HomePod launched running iOS 11, however since, Apple has transitioned it to tvOS, which is the same software that runs Apple TVs.

It’s believed homeOS, tvOS, and HomePod will combine into a platform specifically for the smart home.

In 2021, Apple mentioned homeOS a few times, but hasn’t used the term since.

The HomePod with a screen is tipped to be a rival to the Amazon Echo Show, and Google Nest Hub.

Most likely, it will come with FaceTime and the screen skills an iPad has, with the voice controls and sonic abilities of the HomePod 2.

Recently added to the tvOS 17.4 beta was SharePlay. Users can scan a QR code on the Apple Music app on the Apple TV and start a SharePlay session.

This could also be a feature on the screen equipped HomePod.

tvOS 17.4 is set to be released in March, as well as iOS 17.4. This month could see the release of the HomePod with a screen.