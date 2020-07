The Italian offices of Amazon and Apple have been raided as Italy’s antitrust authority opened an investigation into whether the companies engaged in anti-competitive practices over the sale of Beats headphones.

Recently claims were made that Apple moved to stop a retailer selling Beats headphones sourced from a distributor in another Country.

Their probe is focused on whether the iPhone maker conspired with e-commerce juggernaut Amazon to prevent electronics retailers not included in Appleā€™s official reseller program from selling its popular Beats headphones and other products.

The investigation started after an Italian retailer complained that Amazon had banned it from re-selling Beats on its website, the authority said in a statement.

Representatives for Apple and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.