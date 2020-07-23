HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Apple Offices Raided Over Beats Headphone Sales

Apple Offices Raided Over Beats Headphone Sales

By | 23 Jul 2020
The Italian offices of Amazon and Apple have been raided as Italy’s antitrust authority opened an investigation into whether the companies engaged in anti-competitive practices over the sale of Beats headphones.

Recently claims were made that Apple moved to stop a retailer selling Beats headphones sourced from a distributor in another Country.

Their probe is focused on whether the iPhone maker conspired with e-commerce juggernaut Amazon to prevent electronics retailers not included in Apple’s official reseller program from selling its popular Beats headphones and other products.

(Photo: Apple’s Beats Solo 3 Wireless)

The investigation started after an Italian retailer complained that Amazon had banned it from re-selling Beats on its website, the authority said in a statement.

Representatives for Apple and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
