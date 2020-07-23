The Italian offices of Amazon and Apple have been raided as Italy’s antitrust authority opened an investigation into whether the companies engaged in anti-competitive practices over the sale of Beats headphones.

Recently claims were made that Apple moved to stop a retailer selling Beats headphones sourced from a distributor in another Country.

Their probe is focused on whether the iPhone maker conspired with e-commerce juggernaut Amazon to prevent electronics retailers not included in Apple’s official reseller program from selling its popular Beats headphones and other products.

The investigation started after an Italian retailer complained that Amazon had banned it from re-selling Beats on its website, the authority said in a statement.

Representatives for Apple and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.