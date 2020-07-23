Samsung has reportedly incorporated 5G support into its next-gen Galaxy Z Flip phone, as it seeks to spark device sales recovery amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is expected to debut at its August 5 virtual ‘Unpacked’ event.

The handset is also anticipated to be the first Galaxy series phone to house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G chipset.

According to Bloomberg, the new Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be more expensive than its predecessor – citing costly componentry – coming in around US$1,449.99.

Samsung has used foldable phones to prompt a new wave of smartphone innovation, and spark new life into its premium handset portfolio.

The Galaxy Z Flip has been praised for housing a smaller ‘pocket-sized’ form factor, especially compared to the ultra-premium Galaxy Fold.

Samsung is reportedly also adding an anti-fingerprint coating to the external gladd of the new Z Flip 5G to enhance aesthetics, with new software updates also tipped.

The Unpacked event is expected to unveil five new devices, including the new Note series which is hotly anticipated to debut a new copper hue following leaks online.

Other new items tipped to be revealed include a new smartwatch, Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone and new wireless earbuds.