Apple’s new Sound Recognition feature for their HomePod 2 and HomePod mini speakers will warn you if a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm goes off in your home.

This can be set up through the Apple Home app, so there’s no need for the detectors to be smart, as the feature works by recognising the distinct alarm sounds. It will then send a notification to your iPhone or Apple Watch if you’re out of the house.

This is end-to-end encrypted and takes place locally via the speaker.

The feature should add comfort to people who start to worry through the day if they’ve left the heater or stove on.

HomePod 2 also has the ability to connect to a smart home camera to show a feed of your abode.