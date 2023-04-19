HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Michael Dell Says Customers Want Fewer Chinese Products

Michael Dell Says Customers Want Fewer Chinese Products

By | 19 Apr 2023

Dell’s customers are urging the PC leader to diversify where it sources chips and components from, as the tensions between the US and China continue.

Found Michael Dell revealed this during an interview with the Financial Times, saying the company has become “intently focused” on sourcing components from countries other than China.

The PC company is currently heavily reliance on China, sourcing the majority of components, chips there, as well as doing most of its machine assembly there.

It has manufacturing operations in India, the US, Brazil, Poland, Ireland, and Malaysia, and will look to expand further.

In January, Dell insiders revealed the company is planning to phase out chips made in China from its machines by 2024.

“To best meet our customers’ and partners’ needs and expectations, we have geographic diversity, flexibility and stability built into our global supply chain,” Dell said in response to these leaks.

“China is an important market where we have team members and customers to serve. We continuously explore supply chain diversification across the globe that makes sense for our customers and our business.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
PC Shipments Down 29%, Well Below Pre-COVID Levels
Samsung Cranks Up OLED Capability With A Little Help
$19.7 Billion Drop In TikTok Founder’s Fortunes
REVIEW: Get Inspired With Dell’s New Laptop
EXCLUSIVE: Rob Wilkinson Quits Ingram Micro For HP Gig
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Unveil Intuitive And Personalised 2023 TV Lineup
Latest News
/
April 19, 2023
/
Google Launches Merch Store To Spend ‘Play Points’
Latest News
/
April 19, 2023
/
Kayo Warned After Falling Foul Of Gambling Ad Laws
Latest News
/
April 19, 2023
/
Australia Post Cutting Hundreds Of Jobs
Latest News
/
April 19, 2023
/
Govt Announces National Strategy To Increase EV Market
Latest News
/
April 19, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Unveil Intuitive And Personalised 2023 TV Lineup
Latest News
/
April 19, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
This year marks a decade of LG’s OLED technology, and their 15 latest TVs feature a host of smart upgrades,...
Read More