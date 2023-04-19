Dell’s customers are urging the PC leader to diversify where it sources chips and components from, as the tensions between the US and China continue.

Found Michael Dell revealed this during an interview with the Financial Times, saying the company has become “intently focused” on sourcing components from countries other than China.

The PC company is currently heavily reliance on China, sourcing the majority of components, chips there, as well as doing most of its machine assembly there.

It has manufacturing operations in India, the US, Brazil, Poland, Ireland, and Malaysia, and will look to expand further.

In January, Dell insiders revealed the company is planning to phase out chips made in China from its machines by 2024.

“To best meet our customers’ and partners’ needs and expectations, we have geographic diversity, flexibility and stability built into our global supply chain,” Dell said in response to these leaks.

“China is an important market where we have team members and customers to serve. We continuously explore supply chain diversification across the globe that makes sense for our customers and our business.”