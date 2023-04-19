HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Netflix Games Poaches Key Xbox Developer

Netflix Games Poaches Key Xbox Developer

By | 19 Apr 2023

Netflix Games has hired one of the driving forces behind the Halo franchise and numerous best-selling Xbox games as a creative director.

Joseph Staten steered the cinematic direction for the original Halo game in 2001 and its sequels, before taking over a Senior Creative Director on Halo Infinite in 2021.

After this, he was folded into the Microsoft team, following its acquisition of Bungie Games, before leaving the company after it gutted development studio 343 Industries.

“In my work life, there’s nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures,” Staten announced in a tweet.

“So today, I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve joined Netflix Games as Creative Director for a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP. Let’s go!”

There are no details as to what the title is, but for such a key hire, you’d have to expect this to be one of the major focuses for Netflix Games, who announced plans to launch 40 new games this year, with 16 in-house titles from Netflix.



